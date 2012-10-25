Borneo sees divorce in Bumi Plc's Indonesian partners

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s PT Borneo Lumbung Energi (BORN.JK) expects a “divorce” between owner Samin Tan and the Bakrie family in their partnership in London-listed miner Bumi Plc, a Borneo executive said on Thursday.

The comment came after Borneo’s CEO said earlier on Thursday that the influential Bakrie family has agreed in principle to pay financial compensation via its investment vehicle Long Haul Holding Ltd to Borneo.

Indonesian tycoon Tan, via his coking coal miner Borneo, pulled the Bakrie Group from the brink of default when he invested $1 billion in miner Bumi Plc in January, only to see the value of the investment crumble.

After months of tensions between leading shareholders of Bumi Plc, the Bakrie Group earlier this month surprised the Bumi board by proposing a $1.38 billion deal to swap shares and buy-back coal assets that could dismantle the company they created with financier Nat Rothschild.