FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bosch in talks to buy Israel's Red Bend Software : report
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 19, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

Bosch in talks to buy Israel's Red Bend Software : report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Bosch is pictured on its headquarters in Stuttgart April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - German industrial company Bosch is in talks to buy Red Bend Software, an Israeli maker of mobile phone management software, for $200-$250 million, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

Financial newspapers Globes and Calcalist said the negotiations come two years after talks between Red Bend and IBM (IBM.N) ended with no deal.

Red Bend’s products can be found in more than 1.75 million mobile phones, including the Samsung Galaxy series, and are in use by 80 other companies.

Since its founding, the company has raised some $35 million from Carmel ventures, Coral Group, Greylock Partners, Pitango Venture Capital, Poalim Ventures and the Infinity fund.

Red Bend and Bosch were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Tom Pfeiffer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.