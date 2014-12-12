Boskalis subsidiary Smit Lamnalco buys Australian towage business

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch marine services company Boskalis (BOSN.AS) said on Friday its jointly-owned subsidiary Smit Lamnalco had agreed to buy the Australian towage business of Hong Kong-based Pacific Basin Shipping (2343.HK).

The acquisition of PB Towage, which closes in January, will mean Smit Lamnalco will be active in eight ports in Australia with 29 vessels, offering harbor towage, terminal and floating oil production services.

Smit Lamnalco is a 50:50 joint venture between Boskalis and United Arab Emirates-based engineer Lamnalco.