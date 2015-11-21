Explosive device goes off near Bosnian army chief's car, no one hurt

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - An explosive device went off in a tunnel just before an approaching vehicle carrying the Bosnian army’s chief of staff but nobody was hurt, the Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

The incident on Friday evening occurred two days after a gunman shot dead two Bosnian soldiers and wounded another in an attack on a betting shop and city bus on the outskirts of the capital Sarajevo, before committing suicide.

The blast in the tunnel occurred near the village of Salakovac 20 km (12 miles) north of the southern town of Mostar, a Defence Ministry statement said.

“General (Anto) Jelec was not injured nor anyone else from his entourage,” it said adding that the incident was under investigation by Mostar police and regional prosecutors.

“We have questioned several people and taken statements from witnesses but still do not have any concrete findings,” a duty police officer in Mostar told Reuters.

Authorities had no immediate information on who may have been responsible for the blast or their motive. They also could not confirm if the device was a bomb.

The gunman in Wednesday’s attack was identified as Enes Omeragic and his neighbors said he had recently become an adherent of the ultra-conservative Salafi Muslim movement.

Although most Bosnian Muslims, known as Bosniaks, are moderate, some have embraced Salafism under the influence of foreign fighters who came to Bosnia during its 1992-95 war to help Muslims fight against Orthodox Serbs and Catholic Croats.