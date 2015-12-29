FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bosnia court indicts 16, including two ex-ministers, for corruption
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 29, 2015 / 1:04 PM / 2 years ago

Bosnia court indicts 16, including two ex-ministers, for corruption

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Bosnia’s state prosecutor on Tuesday charged 16 people, including two former senior regional officials, with links to organized crime, money laundering and tax evasion to the tune of more than $7 million.

Corruption is rife in Bosnia 20 years after a 1992-95 war that was halted by a peace deal creating a highly-decentralized system of power-sharing that critics say has helped foster networks of political patronage and graft.

Bosnia is under pressure to do more to root out corruption if it is to make progress toward integration with the European Union.

“The suspects are charged with having made unlawful gains from 2007 to 2012 of more than 13.5 million marka ($7.3 million) by setting up a number of firms that ran up huge tax debts and were later closed without paying them,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

“Shortly afterwards they continued to operate by setting up new businesses and by transferring to them equipment, products and raw materials from old companies,” it added. The firms dealt with the import and processing of meat.

Among the suspects are Jerko Ivankovic Lijanovic and Milorad Bahilj, who at the time headed the agriculture and trade ministries of the government of Bosnia’s autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation, the office said.

Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Matt Robinson/Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.