Bosnia calls general election for October 12
#World News
May 15, 2014 / 1:58 PM / 3 years ago

Bosnia calls general election for October 12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Bosnia said on Thursday it would hold presidential and parliamentary elections on October 12.

It has been governed along ethnic lines since the 1992-95 war, which claimed 100,000 lives and split the country into two autonomous regions, the Serb Republic and the Bosniak-Croat Federation, linked via a weak central government

Ethnic rivalry among Bosnian politicians has thwarted political and economic reforms since the end of the war and left the country at the back of a queue of Western Balkan peers aspiring to join the European Union and NATO.

Bosnian leaders have also been unable to agree on how to bring the country’s constitution and election law in line with a 2009 ruling by the European human rights court, which called for an end to the discrimination against ethnic minorities such as Jews or Roma.

Reporting by Maja Zuvela; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
