Nationalists lead in race for Bosnia presidency, reflecting divisions
October 12, 2014 / 10:27 PM / 3 years ago

Nationalists lead in race for Bosnia presidency, reflecting divisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Nationalists with little shared vision of Bosnia’s future were in the lead in an election for the three-person presidency on Sunday, likely portending more dysfunction in a country still haunted by the divisions of a 1992-95 war.

Based on a partial vote count, authorities said Bakir Izetbegovic, Dragan Covic and Zeljka Cvijanovic were out in front in the race for the tri-partite state presidency, as the Bosniak, Croat and Serb representatives, respectively.

Izetbegovic campaigned on the need for a strong, unified state, Covic on the creation of a Croat entity within Bosnia, while Cvijanovic is part of a Serb bloc that advocates Bosnia’s dissolution.

Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Writing by Matt Robinson; editing by Matthew Lewis

