IMF lifts Bosnia growth forecast to 'close to' 1 percent in 2013
September 20, 2013 / 2:37 PM / 4 years ago

IMF lifts Bosnia growth forecast to 'close to' 1 percent in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund raised its 2013 growth forecast for Bosnia on Friday from 0.5 percent to "close to" 1 percent, citing an increase in industrial output and exports.

The Fund, however, conditioned disbursement of the next tranche of a 385 million euro ($521.38 million) standby loan on further efforts by Bosnia's two autonomous regions to peg the budget deficit to 2 percent of output and implement pensions legislation.

"Growth is expected to reach close to 1 percent this year, and is projected to pick up further next year, in line with developments in Europe, although considerable risks remain," the IMF said in a statement.

Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Matt Robinson

