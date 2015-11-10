Bosnia, IMF fail to agree new loan deal, to resume talks

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Bosnia’s talks with the International Monetary Fund on a new loan deal have failed to yield a deal agreeable to all of Bosnia’s complex governing authorities and fresh negotiations are planned, Bosnia’s Fiscal Council said on Tuesday.

The IMF completed another round of talks on a new program for the ethnically divided Balkan country after previous talks collapsed in June when Bosnia’s two autonomous regions failed to settle on on a reform package.

The new loan facility would replace a 33-month IMF aid program worth around 630 million euros ($673.22 million) that expired in June. It had been frozen in September 2014 over delays in carrying out economic reforms.

The Council, gathering in premiers and finance ministers of Bosnia’s central and regional governments and the central bank governor, said the IMF was open to further negotiations but only after the various governments adopted their 2016 budgets.

The central government has already drafted its budget for the next year but the autonomous regions - the Bosniak-Croat Federation and Serb Republic - have yet to do so.

Regional officials had additional comments on the Letter of Intent proposed by the IMF and the Fiscal Council asked them to submit the remarks by the end of the week so that they could be included in the final draft of the document.

In a statement last month, the IMF Executive Board of Directors urged Bosnia to implement reforms to boost economic growth and secure external financing.

The reforms sought by the IMF are part of a wider program the European Union wants Bosnia to implement to further its bid to join the 28-nation bloc, particularly in the areas of social welfare, pensions and health funds.

The Bosniak-Croat and Serb regions both need IMF cash to secure their financing needs. They are trying to secure loans from commercial lenders in the absence of IMF aid to cover budget gaps in 2015 of some 1 billion Bosnian marka ($547 million).