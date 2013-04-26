Bosnian regional president arrested in graft probe

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - The president of Bosnia’s autonomous Muslim-Croat federation and 19 another regional officials were arrested on Friday in an anti-corruption probe that also targeted the offices of the regional government, a spokesman for the state prosecutor said.

The raid on Zivko Budimir’s Sarajevo office and the regional government in the southern town of Mostar marked the most high-profile anti-graft operation in Bosnia since independence more than two decades ago.

”Budimir and 19 other federation officials have been arrested,“ Boris Grubesic, spokesman for the prosecutor, told Reuters. The group will be handed over to the prosecutor who will decide on further proceedings,” he added.