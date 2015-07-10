Russia says Srebrenica perpetrators should be brought to justice

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia called on Friday for all people responsible for the 1995 Srebrenica massacre of 8,000 Muslim men and boys to be brought to justice.

“We strongly advocate that all persons who participated in these and other crimes in Bosnia and Herzegovina should face justice and be punished as soon as possible,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in statement.

On Wednesday, Russia vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution that would have condemned the massacre as a genocide to mark its 20th anniversary.