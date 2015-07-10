FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says Srebrenica perpetrators should be brought to justice
July 10, 2015 / 4:37 PM / 2 years ago

Russia says Srebrenica perpetrators should be brought to justice

A woman cries near coffins of her relatives who were victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, at the Memorial Center in Potocari, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia called on Friday for all people responsible for the 1995 Srebrenica massacre of 8,000 Muslim men and boys to be brought to justice.

“We strongly advocate that all persons who participated in these and other crimes in Bosnia and Herzegovina should face justice and be punished as soon as possible,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in statement.

On Wednesday, Russia vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution that would have condemned the massacre as a genocide to mark its 20th anniversary.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Roche

