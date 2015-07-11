FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serbia condemns 'assassination attempt' on PM at Srebrenica ceremony
#World News
July 11, 2015 / 12:47 PM / 2 years ago

Serbia condemns 'assassination attempt' on PM at Srebrenica ceremony

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Serbia’s interior minister on Saturday described as an “assassination attempt” an incident at the 20th anniversary commemoration of the Srebrenica massacre when Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic was chased out by an angry crowd.

“This is a scandalous attack and I can say it can be seen as an assassination attempt,” Nebojsa Stefanovic said on Serbian Pink television. “Bosnia has failed to create even the minimal conditions for the safety of the prime minister.”

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Pravin Char

