FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Police fire rubber bullets to disperse Bosnia protesters
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Puerto Rico
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 7, 2014 / 1:06 PM / 4 years ago

Police fire rubber bullets to disperse Bosnia protesters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Police in Bosnia fired rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse hundreds of anti-government protesters in the capital Sarajevo on Friday, a Reuters reporter said, on the third day of unrest over unemployment and political inertia in the Balkan country.

The protests began on Wednesday in the northern town of Tuzla, where workers took to the streets angry at the closure of factories sold off by the state. Protesters in Tuzla set fire to a local government building on Friday, a Reuters photographer said.

Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.