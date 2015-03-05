FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bosnian security chief convicted of inaction against protests
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 5, 2015 / 3:57 PM / 3 years ago

Bosnian security chief convicted of inaction against protests

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Bosnia’s national security chief was handed a one-year suspended prison sentence on Thursday for refusing to deploy his forces to protect state institutions during unprecedented civil unrest last year.

Goran Zubac, head of the State Investigation and Protection Agency (SIPA), was found guilty of “negligence at work”, judge Mirsad Strika said, reading out the verdict.

Zubac was ordered released on a two-year probation period. It was not immediately clear whether he would keep his job, as Bosnia waits for a new national government to be formed after an election in October last year.

Bosnia was convulsed in February 2014 when protesters angry over corruption, unemployment and political inertia set fire to government buildings in several towns.

Damage to the building housing the state presidency, constitutional court, archive and other state institutions in the capital Sarajevo was estimated at 340,000 Bosnian marka ($192,500). Hundreds of police officers were injured.

Strika said Zubac, as a senior state security official, had consciously ignored calls from the top police body to deploy his forces.

The case reflects the confusion and complexity of the highly-decentralized system of governance established after Bosnia’s 1992-95 war, in which power is shared out along ethnic lines.

Zubac is an ethnic Serb, while the 2014 unrest occurred mainly in territory dominated by Muslim Bosniaks and Croats. Bosnian Serb leaders alleged the accusations against him were politically motivated.

Zubac’s defense has insisted he was not legally obliged to answer the calls from the directorate for the coordination of police bodies because the two institutions had never signed an agreement on mutual cooperation.

“In such an extraordinary situation, when the security of citizens and top state institutions was put in danger, the lack of a legal document on providing police support could not be an excuse for lack of action,” Strika said.

Zubac’s lawyer, Dragisa Jokic, said he would appeal. “I have to admit that I did not expect such a verdict,” he told reporters.

Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.