Swiss arrest Bosnian Muslim wartime commander on Serbia warrant: Bosnian mayor

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Swiss authorities arrested a Bosnian Muslim wartime commander on Wednesday on a warrant issued by Serbia over the alleged killing of Serbs during Bosnia’s 1992-95 war, a Bosnian official told local media.

Commander Naser Oric was indicted by The Hague-based International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY) for crimes against Serbs but was acquitted of all charges in 2008, a ruling that angered the Bosnian Serbs and Serbia, who see the tribunal as biased against them.

The official, Camil Durakovic, mayor of the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica, said he had been with Oric at the time of his arrest because they were due to attend a series of events in Geneva to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the massacre of up to 8,000 Muslim men and boys from Srebrenica.

Durakovic told Bosnia’s state-owned Federalna Televizija that Oric had been detained on a border crossing between France and Switzerland. He was handcuffed and taken to a police station in Geneva, Durakovic said.

“He is currently being interrogated,” Durakovic said.

A spokesman for Switzerland’s Federal Office of Justice told Reuters he could not comment on the matter.

Serbia issued an arrest warrant for Oric in February 2014 over the killing of nine Serb civilians in the village of Zalazje near Srebrenica in July 1992. Oric, then a Bosnian army commander, was in charge of organizing the defense of the town.

Two decades after the end of the Bosnian war, the country remains politically and ethnically divided, comprising a Muslim Bosniak-Croatian federation and a Bosnian Serb republic.

Underscoring those divisions, Bosnian Serb lawmakers on Wednesday rejected a resolution describing the 1995 Srebrenica massacre of the Muslim men and boys as a genocide, saying the motion was an attack on their community.

The Srebrenica massacre, widely viewed as the worst atrocity on European soil since World War Two, was the culmination of an ethnic cleansing drive by the forces of Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic aimed at carving out a Serbian state from ethnically mixed Bosnia.