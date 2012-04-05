How Bosnia's war divided a city and a family

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - I never believed war was possible in Sarajevo, until I watched it unfold from my window.

For me, it began on Sunday, April 5, 1992, when I was woken by gunshots.

Masked men were in my street ordering my neighbors back into their homes with raised weapons and firing randomly into the air.

I was 28-years-old, a Bosnian of Muslim origin, and lived with my parents and brother in the hillside neighborhood of Grbavica, on Ljubljanska street that ran from the Miljacka River to the transit road circling the city.

Grbavica was the faultline, ethnically mixed territory that the Bosnian Serbs would take as their own, splitting the capital at the start of a siege that would last 43 months.

For a year it would divide my family.

We had witnessed the dress rehearsal a month earlier, when Bosnian Muslims and Croats voted overwhelmingly in a referendum in favor of Bosnia’s independence from socialist Yugoslavia.

The Serbs boycotted the vote, and set up barricades at the bottom of Ljubljanska by the bridge over the river, cutting Grbavica off from the rest of the city. They would pull back, temporarily.

Grbavica was a mixed neighborhood - Serbs, Croats and Muslims, including a number of officers of the Yugoslav Peoples Army (JNA), the Serb-dominated army of a country that was disintegrating.

We never believed the tensions that were building would end in war - not in Sarajevo, the city I loved for its multi-cultural history, its diversity and warm people. Ethnicity was not a question ever asked. Yet suddenly it became the ultimate divider.

On April 5, the gunmen disappeared and the street was left eerily empty. News reports said Serbs had again erected barricades at the bridge, and peace protesters were marching towards them.

I could hear sporadic machine-gun fire.

SHOT DEAD

Grabbing a small pair of opera glasses, I peered between the curtains. Two men with the white armbands of a Serb militia ran up the street and disappeared into the garden of a villa opposite our house.

Minutes later, TV reports said two women among the protesters had been shot dead on the bridge, 100 meters from me. I was gripped with fear. To this day I believe the men I saw were the killers.

A van bearing the insignia of the pulled up, and we shouted with joy believing the soldiers were coming to help.

But hours later my mother called a neighbor, who told her: “They unloaded the weapons and ammunition and gave them to the Serbs.”

It was starting.

The gunfire came closer and we took cover. My brother, who had turned 27 a couple of days earlier, sat in his room, the TV on. Suddenly it went dead, struck by a bullet that could have easily killed him.

We fled to a neighbor’s house which faced away from the street and I remember my father shoving a heavy cupboard against the front door.

On the radio, JNA General Milutin Kukanjac denied the army was involved in the shooting. I called in to tell the city what was happening in my street.

The anchor asked Kukanjac for his response. “There are no JNA forces in the Ljubljanska street,” he said, and suddenly I felt we were lost. We spent the night fearing the worst.

The next day, April 6, is taken as the day the war officially began, when we returned to our home to find the windows shot out, broken glass scattered everywhere.

FAMILY DIVIDED

We resolved to join a peace protest in front of the parliament, bringing together Sarajevo’s Serbs, Croats and Muslims in calling for reason to prevail.

But as we approached we encountered others running back. One screamed: “They are shooting protesters from the Holiday Inn,” the hotel opposite the parliament building. We ran home.

I remember a drunk neighbor staggering into the empty street waving a gun and yelling, “Come out, Chetniks, I dare you!” The Chetniks were the Serb nationalists of World War Two. As I would learn, the Bosnian war was one that reached into the past to explain the killings of today.

Shots rang out, then silence. When I looked through the window later, I saw a blood stain on the street where he had been standing.

He was a Muslim. The only man who dared to help him was a Serb, who took him through the barricades to the hospital. Both would die in the course of the war.

On April 7, my brother and I fled, creeping between houses and through backyards to reach the next bridge on the Miljacka. We were elated to reach the rest of the city where until the war I had worked as a language assistant at the state institute.

Our parents stayed. We saw them a few more times over the next month, until Grbavica was finally cut off from the rest of Sarajevo in May.

They survived on plums scavenged from the gardens on our street, and later on aid handouts and food their Serb neighbors shared with them. They weren’t allowed to shop at the Grbavica market.

The next time I saw my mother and father was a year later, following months of torturous negotiation with four sides that had carved up the city - the Serb forces, the Bosnian army, the Croats and Bosnia’s special police force.

They were allowed out in exchange for two Serbs who wanted to escape Sarajevo. I tracked down the Serbs myself, and proposed the swap.

My parents crossed the bridge on May 13, 1993. I hardly recognized my mother. She had lost 25 kg (55 lb), her hair was turning white. She only smiled three days later after a trip to the hairdresser.

The war in Bosnia would last another two-and-a-half years, as Serb forces took the big guns of the JNA and seized great swathes of Bosnian territory. The Muslims and Croats fought back, and against each other.

Some 100,000 people died. More than 11,000 of my fellow Sarajevans were among them, picked off by snipers and random shelling from the hilltops that surrounded the city.

The Sarajevo of my youth has become like a myth for those of us who loved it. The buildings have been fixed, but the city is changed, and sometimes I feel like a stranger in my hometown.

Yet I know that cities like Sarajevo have an unbreakable spirit that will return once we reconcile with our past.