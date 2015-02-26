FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Opening statements in Boston Marathon bombing trial set for next week
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
February 26, 2015 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

Opening statements in Boston Marathon bombing trial set for next week

Scott Malone

2 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Formal seating of a jury and opening statements in the trial of accused Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev are expected to begin in the middle of next week, a court official said on Wednesday.

Tsarnaev, 21, an ethnic Chechen and naturalized U.S. citizen who was a student at the University of Massachusetts in Dartmouth, is charged in federal court with killing three people and injuring 264 in the April 15, 2013, attack.

He faces the possibility of the death penalty if convicted of federal terrorism charges and other offenses.

Besides charges stemming from the marathon attack, Tsarnaev is accused of fatally shooting a police officer three days after the bombing as he and his older brother, Tamerlan, prepared to flee the Boston area. Tamerlan Tsarnaev, 26, died that night following a gun battle with police.

Jury selection began in early January, and has reached the stage that “it is anticipated that formal seating of the jury and opening statements will commence on Wednesday, March 4,” a court official said in a statement.

The trial could run through June, according to the presiding judge.

Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston; Editing by Steve Gorman, Eric Walsh and Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.