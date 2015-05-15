U.S. attorney says Boston bombing trial verdict 'fair and just'

(Reuters) - The Boston Marathon bombing trial jury reached a “fair and just” verdict on Friday when they sentenced Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to death for helping carry out the 2013 attack that killed three people and wounded 264, the U.S. attorney for Massachusetts said.

U.S. Attorney Carmen Ortiz commended the jurors, who she said had a “really difficult” job to do, and she told reporters

the 21-year-old Tsarnaev will pay with his life for what she called a particularly heinous crime and an “act of terrorism.”