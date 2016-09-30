Officials take crime scene photos a day after two explosions hit the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

More than three years after the Boston Marathon bombing, the story of the 2013 deadly attack on the race and its aftermath is making its way to both the big and small screens.

Cable channel HBO on Friday released the first trailer for its documentary "Marathon: The Patriots Day Bombing" which will be screened on Nov. 21.

The documentary uses surveillance footage, news clips and home movies to examine the bombing that killed three people and wounded more than 260 near the marathon route's finish line in central Boston in April 2013. It will also feature interviews with first responders and survivors, and the trial, conviction and death-penalty sentencing of bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Tsarnaev's older brother, Tamerlan, died following a shootout with police in the suburb of Watertown, Massachusetts, after Dzhokhar Tsarnaev ran him over in a hijacked sport utility vehicle. The brothers, ethnic Chechens, had immigrated to the United States from Russia a decade before the attack.

The attack is also the subject of a Hollywood feature film called "Patriots Day," starring Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Bacon, that will be released in late December and is seen as a possible awards contender.

A third film, "Stronger," starring Jake Gyllenhaal, is expected to be released in 2017.

