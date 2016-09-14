FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi man, Glenn Beck settle lawsuit over Boston bombing claim
September 14, 2016 / 2:55 PM / a year ago

Saudi man, Glenn Beck settle lawsuit over Boston bombing claim

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Glenn Beck in Iowa, January 2016.Aaron P. Bernstein

BOSTON (Reuters) - A Saudi Arabian man who was injured in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing has settled a lawsuit filed against U.S. conservative media commentator Glenn Beck for claiming the man had helped finance the deadly attack.

The two sides on Wednesday declined to comment on the terms of the settlement deal, first disclosed in a filing in U.S. District Court in Boston on Tuesday.

"No party has admitted any fault, wrongdoing, or responsibility as part of the settlement," the Saudi man, Abdulrahman Alharbi, and Beck's media company, The Blaze Inc, said in a joint statement.

Abdulrahman sued Beck in 2014, saying the commentator had repeatedly described him as the "money man" behind the bombing, which killed three people and injured 264. He said Beck continued to repeat the claim after federal officials had cleared him of wrongdoing.

The attacks were the work of a pair of ethnic Chechen brothers, Dzohkhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, who planted a pair of homemade pressure-cooker bombs at the race's crowded finish line on April 15, 2013.

Tamerlan died four days later following a gunfight with police as the two tried to flee Boston. Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was found guilty last year of the attack and sentenced to death. He is appealing that sentence.

The two were inspired by Al Qaeda militants, federal prosecutors said at trial, though they did not allege that the Tsarnaevs were part of any foreign terror group.

Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
