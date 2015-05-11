Defense rests in death-penalty phase of Boston bombing trial

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is pictured in this handout photo presented as evidence by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston, Massachusetts on March 23, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston/Handout via Reuters

BOSTON (Reuters) - Attorneys for the convicted Boston Marathon bomber on Monday rested their case that Dzhokhar Tsarnaev should be sentenced to life in prison without possibility of release rather than death for his role in April 15, 2013 attack.

A federal jury last month found Tsarnaev, 21, guilty of killing three people and injuring 264 with a pair of homemade pressure-cooker bombs at the race’s crowded finish line as well as fatally shooting a police officer three days later.

Defense attorneys argued that Tsarnaev’s 26-year-old brother, Tamerlan, who died hours after the shooting, was the driving force behind the attack with Dzhokhar playing a secondary role.