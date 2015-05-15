Reactions to death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber

(Reuters) - Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was sentenced to death by a U.S. jury on Friday for helping to carry out the 2013 attack that killed three people and wounded 264 others at the race finish line.

The following are some reactions to the verdict. Tsarnaev’s attorneys left the courthouse without commenting to reporters.

Sydney Corcoran, who was injured in the bombing and whose mother lost both her legs:

“My mother and I think that NOW he will go away and we will be able to move on. Justice. In his own words, ‘an eye for an eye,'” she posted on Twitter.

Richard Donohue, a transit police officer who was badly wounded during the manhunt that followed the bombing:

“The verdict, undoubtedly a difficult decision for the jury, gives me relief and closure as well as the ability to keep moving forward.”

U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch:

“We know all too well that no verdict can heal the souls of those who lost loved ones, nor the minds and bodies of those who suffered life-changing injuries from this cowardly attack. But the ultimate penalty is a fitting punishment for this horrific crime and we hope that the completion of this prosecution will bring some measure of closure to the victims and their families.”

Carmen Ortiz, the top federal prosecutor in Boston:

“The defendant claimed to be acting on behalf of all Muslims. This was not a religious crime. It was a political crime designed to intimidate and coerce the United States.”

Boston Mayor Martin Walsh:

“I hope this verdict provides a small amount of closure to the survivors, families, and all impacted by the violent and tragic events surrounding the 2013 Boston Marathon. We will forever remember and honor those who lost their lives and were affected by those senseless acts of violence on our city. Today, more than ever, we know that Boston is a city of hope, strength and resilience, that can overcome any challenge.”

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker:

“I hope this represents some kind of closure for all of those who were affected by this tragedy. I have always been and continue to be amazingly impressed by the ability of the people of this community to pull together around issues like this and to look forward. And that is certainly what I hope everybody does from this point forward.”

Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg:

“The verdict on the penalty will not erase the terror and pain inflicted on our community at the 2013 Boston Marathon. Although I have never been a supporter of the death penalty, I hope this will give us some sense of closure and justice delivered.”

U.S. Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Carlin:

“The trial of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev proved incontrovertibly that he perpetrated a gruesome terror attack at the Boston Marathon that took the lives of three spectators and injured hundreds of men, women and children and later murdered a police officer. Tsarnaev is an unrepentant terrorist held to account by a justice system that provides due process of law even to those who commit the most horrific offenses. We extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected, and hope the conclusion of this trial provides an important measure of justice to those still healing.”