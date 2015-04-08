FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boston Marathon bombing jury reaches verdict on suspect's guilt
#U.S.
April 8, 2015 / 5:29 PM / 2 years ago

Boston Marathon bombing jury reaches verdict on suspect's guilt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - The jury hearing the Boston Marathon bombing trial on Wednesday reached a verdict on the guilt of suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, charged with killing three people and injuring 264 in the 2013 attack, according to federal prosecutors.

The verdict was not immediately disclosed but is expected to be read out in court later on Wednesday.

Tsarnaev, 21, faces a sprawling 30-count indictment, with 17 of the charges carrying the death penalty. If he is found guilty of capital crimes, the same jury will decide whether to sentence him to death or life in prison without possibility of parole.

Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
