Boston homeless man finds bag stuffed with cash, turns it in

BOSTON (Reuters) - A Boston homeless man turned over to police a backpack stuffed with nearly $42,000 worth of cash and travelers checks shortly after he found it at a shopping mall, police said on Monday.

“The Good Samaritan could only provide officers with his name and the address of the shelter where he currently lives,” according to a police press release.

The man, identified by police as Glen James, found the bag Saturday evening at the South Bay Mall in the Boston neighborhood of Dorchester.

He gave it to police, who later found the owner - a Chinese national whose passport was also in the bag, police said. The owner’s name was not released.

James was given a special citation from Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis on Monday afternoon “for his extraordinary show of character and honesty,” the police department said.