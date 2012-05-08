Boston hit by power outage, less serious than March

Hockey fans arrive at the Prudential Center arena to watch the Philadelphia Flyers play the New Jersey Devils in their NHL hockey game in Newark, New Jersey, February 10, 2010. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

BOSTON (Reuters) - Boston’s landmark Prudential Center and some 13,500 businesses and residences in the area temporarily lost electricity on Tuesday, less than two months after a more serious outage.

Northeast Utilities said Tuesday’s outage started at the same site on Scotia Street where a transformer caught fire in March, leaving more than 20,000 customers without power, some for days.

Northeast Utilities is investigating Tuesday’s outage, which lasted less than an hour because electrical components were not damaged, said spokeswoman Caroline Pretyman.

She said crews have been working around the clock since the outage in March to replace the transformer, make other repairs and provide additional backup to the downtown Boston power network.