FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boston hit by power outage, less serious than March
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 8, 2012 / 9:25 PM / 5 years ago

Boston hit by power outage, less serious than March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An NStar worker attempts to restore power in Boston, Massachusetts May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

BOSTON (Reuters) - Boston’s landmark Prudential Center and some 13,500 businesses and residences in the area temporarily lost electricity on Tuesday, less than two months after a more serious outage.

Northeast Utilities said Tuesday’s outage started at the same site on Scotia Street where a transformer caught fire in March, leaving more than 20,000 customers without power, some for days.

Northeast Utilities is investigating Tuesday’s outage, which lasted less than an hour because electrical components were not damaged, said spokeswoman Caroline Pretyman.

She said crews have been working around the clock since the outage in March to replace the transformer, make other repairs and provide additional backup to the downtown Boston power network.

Reporting By Jim Finkle

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.