Healthcare showdown
July 27, 2017 / 10:41 AM / 2 minutes ago

Boston Scientific beats profit estimates, raises forecast

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp's (BSX.N) quarterly profit and revenue edged past analysts' estimates, helped by higher sales across its businesses that also helped the company raise its full-year expectations.

Sales in Boston Scientific's cardiovascular unit - its biggest by revenue - rose 4.7 percent to $876 million in the second quarter ended June 30.

The business includes devices such as clot-preventing device Watchman and drug-releasing heart stent Synergy.

Sales in the MedSurg unit, which includes devices for neuromodulation and pelvic procedures, rose about 11 percent to $834 million.

Boston Scientific, which closed a $435 million acquisition of Swiss medical device maker Symetis SA in May, posted net profit of $146 million, or 11 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $207 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Boston Scientific earned 32 cents per share, 1 cent above analysts' average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating expenses declined in the quarter, as litigation costs fell about 67 percent.

Net sales climbed 6.7 percent to $2.26 billion. Analysts had expected $2.21 billion.

Marlborough, Massachusetts-based Boston Scientific said it now expects full-year revenue of $8.89 billion to $8.99 billion, up from a prior forecast of $8.80 billion to $8.90 billion.

Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

