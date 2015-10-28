Boston Scientific profit beats Street on demand for surgical products

(Reuters) - Medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp (BSX.N) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its full-year profit forecast, as its expects a pick up in sales due to new devices.

Boston Scientific won regulatory approval in the latest third quarter to launch two stents in the United States and a new defibrillator in the European Economic Area.

Strong demand for its surgical products, helped the company’s profit and sales top analysts expectation in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

The medical device maker raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast to 90-92 cents per share from 88-92 cents.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 91 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Boston Scientific’s MedSurg unit – which makes surgical products, excluding those for the heart – notched sales growth of 17.5 percent in the third quarter.

That helped the unit overtake the defibrillators and implantable devices unit as the second-biggest contributor to the company’s revenue.

Sales in the company’s cardiovascular business, its biggest, increased 9 percent in the quarter.

Total revenue increased 2.3 percent to $1.89 billion, above analysts’ average estimate of $1.86 billion.

However, revenue rose 9 percent, excluding the impact of a strong dollar and divested businesses.

The company posted a net loss of $198 million, or 15 cents per share, including litigation and impairment charges of $524 million, or 39 cents per share.

It earned $43 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, the company earned 24 cents per share, edging past analysts expectations of 23 cents.

The company’s shares were up 4 percent at $17.50 in light volumes in premarket trading on Wednesday.