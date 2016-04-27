Boston Scientific hits 10-year high on strong results, forecast

(Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its full-year revenue forecast, helped by strong sales of new devices for heart patients.

The company, whose shares surged nearly 12 percent to a 10-year high, said organic revenue increased 8 percent in the first quarter. The last time the company saw such growth was in 2005.

Boston Scientific raised its full-year revenue forecast to $8.08 billion to $8.23 billion, from $7.90 billion to $8.10 billion. The company also raised its second-quarter sales forecast by 9-12 percent.

Analysts said the full-year outlook reflected higher expectations for organic sales growth due to strong sales of Boston Scientific’s clot-preventing device Watchman and drug-releasing heart stent Synergy, both of which are part of its cardiovascular business.

Sales in the business, the company’s biggest by revenue, rose 11 percent in the first quarter. That helped total sales increase a better-then-expected 11 percent, and negate a 4 percent drop in the struggling cardiac rhythm management (CRM) business.

Boston Scientific and St. Jude Medical Inc have been losing ground in the CRM market to Medtronic Plc, whose MRI-compatible pacemakers have become popular.

Boston Scientific is set to claw back some ground after the FDA approved its MRI-compatible pacemaker earlier this week, while St. Jude has delayed the launch of its own MRI pacemaker to the second half of 2016.

Boston Scientific CEO Mike Mahoney said on a conference call he was optimistic about an improvement in the company’s CRM business in the second quarter and the rest of 2016.

Boston Scientific’s sustainable growth and margin expansions makes it a better stock to own than St. Jude, said Evercore ISI analyst Vijay Kumar, who has a “buy” rating on Boston Scientific and a “hold” on St. Jude.

A 260 basis point increase in operating margins and a sharp drop in litigation costs helped the company’s adjusted first-quarter profit of 28 cents per share surge past analysts estimates of 24 cents.

Total revenue of $1.96 billion also beat analysts average estimate of $1.91 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Boston Scientific reported net income of $202 million in the latest quarter, compared with a loss of $1 million a year earlier when it recorded litigation charges of $193 million.

The company’s shares were trading up 11 percent at $21.84 in afternoon trading on Wednesday. They hit a high of $22.02 earlier.