Injunction lifted on Boston Scientific catheter product

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday lifted a preliminary injunction on Boston Scientific Corp’s catheter product Guidezilla that had been issued by a lower court as part of a patent fight with Vascular Solutions Inc.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which specializes in patent appeals, said, “There are too many unresolved issues at this stage of the case” to warrant the grant of a preliminary injunction.

Vascular Solutions filed a lawsuit against Boston Scientific in May 2013, accusing it of infringing on three patents in making its Guidezilla catheter. That case is being heard in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota.

Vascular claimed that Boston Scientific’s product was a copy of its own Guideliner catheter, which allowed hard-to-reach arteries to be treated.

Executives at both Vascular and Boston Scientific could not immediately be reached for comment.

The case is at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. It is Vascular Solutions, Inc v. Boston Scientific Corporation and is No. 2014-1185.