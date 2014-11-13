Boston Scientific ordered to pay $26.7 million over mesh devices

MIAMI (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp was ordered to pay four women a total of $26.7 million after it was found liable for selling faulty transvaginal mesh devices, in one of the first federal trials among thousands of suits over the products.

After deliberating for a few hours, the jury in Miami federal court found Boston Scientific liable to the four women following an eight-day trial. The plaintiffs said they suffered injuries such as pain, bleeding and infection as a result of the company’s Pinnacle device, used to treat pelvic organ prolapse.

The company was ordered to pay the women $26.7 million in compensatory damages, between $6.5 million and $6.7 million a piece, and will not face additional punitive damages.