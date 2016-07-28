FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Boston Scientific's sales beat on demand for heart devices
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 28, 2016 / 10:47 AM / a year ago

Boston Scientific's sales beat on demand for heart devices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales as it sold more of its heart devices and revenue from its troubled cardiac rhythm management business increased.

The company also raised its full-year revenue forecast range to $8.27 billion-$8.37 billion from $8.08 billion-$8.23 billion.

The cardiac rhythm management business, which sells pacemakers and defibrillators, had been weighing on Boston Scientific's results for several months due to the lack of MRI-compatible products.

However, new device approvals in the business helped improve sales in the second quarter, rising 4.5 percent from a year earlier and 18.2 percent from the first quarter to $512 million.

The company reported a net loss of $207 million, or 15 cents per share, for the quarter ended June 30, largely due to litigation charges. The company posted a profit of $102 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Boston Scientific earned 27 cents per share, in line with the average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's net sales rose 15.4 percent to $2.13 billion. Analysts on an average had expected $2.05 billion.

Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.