Boston Scientific lifts 2016 revenue forecast after beat

(Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp's (BSX.N) quarterly revenue beat analysts' estimates, boosted by higher demand for its heart devices, and the medical device maker raised its full-year forecast again.

The company's shares were up 2.5 percent at $23 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Boston Scientific said it now expected full-year revenue to range $8.335 billion to $8.385 billion, up from a previous estimate of $8.270 billion to $8.370 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $8.31 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales in the cardiovascular business, the company's biggest unit by revenue, rose 13.5 percent to $825 million in the quarter.

The unit includes its clot-preventing device Watchman and drug-releasing heart stent Synergy.

Sales in its medsurg unit, which includes devices for neuromodulation and pelvic procedures, rose 15.3 percent to $753 million.

Boston Scientific, which agreed to buy EndoChoice Holdings Inc earlier this month to expand its endoscopy business, also raised the lower end of its adjusted profit forecast by 2 cents to $1.09 per share. The company retained the upper end at $1.11 per share.

The company, founded in 1979, reported a net profit of $228 million, or 17 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. That compared with a loss of $198 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier, largely due to litigation charges.

Excluding special items, the company earned 27 cents per share, in line with the average analyst estimate.

The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said net sales rose 11.5 percent to $2.11 billion, beating the Wall Street estimate of $2.07 billion.