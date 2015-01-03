U.S. appeals court denies request to delay Boston Marathon bombing trial

Demonstrators asserting that evidence of the Boston Marathon bombing was fabricated stand outside the federal courthouse ahead of a pre-trial conference for Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in Boston, Massachusetts December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Saturday denied a last-ditch request by lawyers for accused Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to delay his trial on charges of killing three people and injuring more than 260 in the attack.

Attorneys for Tsarnaev, 21, had also sought to have the trial moved out of Boston, the site of the April 15, 2013, bombing, which stands as the largest mass-casualty attack on U.S. soil since Sept. 11, 2001.

Jury selection in the trial at U.S. District Court in Boston is due to begin on Monday.