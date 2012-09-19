FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boston Scientific to buy privately held heart device maker
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 19, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

Boston Scientific to buy privately held heart device maker

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp said it would buy privately held heart device maker BridgePoint Medical Inc to gain access to its product that restores blood flow in blocked coronary arteries.

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based BridgePoint’s catheter-based system is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European health regulators to treat chronically occluded coronary arteries -- which are blocked typically for 3 months or longer -- that prevent blood circulation to critical areas of the heart.

These devices are designed to permit endovascular treatment in cases that may otherwise require a patient to undergo surgery.

Financial terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, were not disclosed by Boston Scientific.

The deal is not expected to impact Boston Scientific’s earnings in 2012 and 2013, but will add to earnings after that.

Shares of Natick, Massachusetts-based Boston Scientific were up about 1 percent to $5.79 in morning trade on the Nasdaq.

Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.