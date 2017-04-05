FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Botswana, two days after large quake
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
April 5, 2017 / 1:35 AM / 5 months ago

Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Botswana, two days after large quake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Botswana in the early hours of Wednesday, two days after a strong 6.5-magnitude tremor shook the southern African country, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It said the latest quake struck at 2:55 a.m. (1955 ET) and was centered 159 miles (255 km) north of the capital, Gaborone. It was very shallow, only 6.2 miles (10 km), so it would have been felt more. But it was unlikely to have caused much damage.

Monday's quake sent shockwaves across the country, but there were no reports of casualties or damage.

Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.