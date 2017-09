A piece of malachite, a copper ore, is seen at the bottom of Congolese state mining company Gecamines' Kamfundwa open pit copper mine, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jonny Hogg

GABORONE (Reuters) - Botswana will defer for one year the payment of a three percent royalty tax to support copper producers during a period of weak global demand and to avoid job losses, Minerals Minister Kitso Mokaila said on Thursday.

Copper producers in Botswana include AIM-listed African Copper and Discovery Metals.

(Corrects deferment to one year, not two)