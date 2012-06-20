FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuwait's Boubyan says $2.1 billion NBK offer "fair"; names advisor
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 20, 2012 / 9:02 AM / 5 years ago

Kuwait's Boubyan says $2.1 billion NBK offer "fair"; names advisor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The board of Kuwait’s Boubyan Bank (BOUK.KW) said a $2.1 billion offer by its main shareholder National Bank of Kuwait (NBKK.KW) to take full control of the Islamic lender is “fair and suitable”, adding it hired an advisor to study the proposal.

Boubyan hired consulting firm Protiviti to advise on the transaction, it said in a bourse statement on Wednesday.

NBK, which owns a 47.29 percent stake in the Islamic lender, last week offered to pay 630 fils per share for the 52.7 percent of Boubyan it does not already own.

The proposed deal will give NBK a stronger position in the competitive Islamic banking market across the Gulf region. If the tie-up is completed, the combined entity would hold assets worth about $57 billion.

Boubyan shares were trading down 1.6 percent at 620 fils on the Kuwait bourse Wednesday.

Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Amran Abocar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.