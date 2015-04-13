Three kidnapped from boat off Nigerian coast, Bourbon says

PARIS (Reuters) - French oil services company Bourbon said on Monday that three Nigerian crew members had been kidnapped after one of its speedboats was boarded off the Nigerian coast in the night of April 8.

“An emergency unit based in Nigeria has been immediately activated,” the company said in a statement.

Bourbon operates a fleet of light, fast cruisers it calls Surfers that are used to move professionals to offshore oil and gas sites, especially in West Africa.