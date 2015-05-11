FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bourbon says three kidnapped crew members released
May 11, 2015 / 4:22 PM / in 2 years

Bourbon says three kidnapped crew members released

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French oil services company Bourbon said on Monday that the three Nigerian crew members kidnapped after one of its speedboats was boarded off the Nigerian coast on April 8 had been released.

“They are in good health and arrived at PortHarcourt on May 8,” Bourbon said in a brief statement.

The crew members had been abducted on board a Surfer 1440 boat.

Bourbon operates a fleet of light, fast cruisers called Surfers that are used to move professionals to offshore oil and gas sites, especially in West Africa.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Geert De Clercq

