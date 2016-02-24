FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bourbon vessel attacked off Nigeria, two kidnapped
February 24, 2016 / 7:16 PM / 2 years ago

Bourbon vessel attacked off Nigeria, two kidnapped

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French oil services company Bourbon said on Wednesday that one of its vessels was attacked off the coast of Nigeria on Feb. 23 and two crew members from Nigeria and Russia are considered to have been abducted by the assailants.

The company said ten other crew members were back on board the vessel and safe in port.

“Bourbon will continue to disclose any new information when available and verified, but will not make any further comment,” the company said.

Bourbon operates a fleet of light, fast cruisers called Surfers that are used to move professionals to offshore oil and gas sites, especially in West Africa.

One of its speedboats was boarded off Nigeria and three crew members were kidnapped but were later released in April last year.

Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Michel Rose

