#Entertainment News
April 21, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

Matt Damon returns to 'Bourne' series

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Actor Matt Damon attends The National Board of Review Gala, held to honor the 2015 award winners, in the Manhattan borough of New York January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A new action-packed trailer for “Jason Bourne” has arrived with Oscar-winner Matt Damon returning to the franchise as the super spy.

The Hollywood star takes on the role once again after starring in box office hits “The Bourne Identity”, “The Bourne Supremacy” and “The Bourne Ultimatum”. He is joined by British director Paul Greengrass who was at the helm for “Supremacy” and “Ultimatum”.

In 2012, Jeremy Renner starred in a spin-off called “The Bourne Legacy”, but many fans and critics were disappointed with the film.

According to studio Universal Pictures, “Jason Bourne” shows “the CIA’s most lethal former operative drawn out of the shadows”. In addition to Damon, the cast includes Alicia Vikander, Vincent Cassel, Tommy Lee Jones and Julia Stiles.

“Jason Bourne” is due to open in cinemas in July.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
