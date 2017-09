A Bouygues flag waves near a crane at a Bouygues construction site in Paris, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - French company Bouygues (BOUY.PA) has sold its 19 percent stake in West African utility group Eranove to French insurer Axa (AXAF.PA), a Bouygues spokesman said on Friday, confirming a report in Jeune Afrique.

He declined to say how much Axa paid.

Eranove - which supplies drinking water and power in West Africa and had 2013 turnover of 411 million euros ($466 million) - is