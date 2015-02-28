FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bouygues denies its chief executive has died
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France's Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
February 28, 2015 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

Bouygues denies its chief executive has died

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Martin Bouygues, CEO of Bouygues, speaks at the inauguration ceremony for the Henri Konan Bedie toll bridge in Abidjan December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

PARIS (Reuters) - French construction-to-media group Bouygues denied reports on Saturday that its CEO, Martin Bouygues, had died.

“The Bouygues Group formally denies the death of its CEO Martin Bouygues and regrets that such a rumor could have spread,” a Bouygues spokesman told Reuters by phone.

Agence France-Presse had reported the 62-year-old businessman’s death, citing a mayor of the northwestern Orne region, where Bouygues has a home. The news agency later apologized for the mistake.

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls reacted to the erroneous news on Twitter: “Glad to have had Martin Bouygues on the phone and to have shared his astonishment”.

Bouygues has run the family-controlled group, which also builds roads and owns TF1, the country’s biggest private broadcaster, for more than 20 years.

Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Gerard Bon, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by David Holmes and Louise Heavens

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

