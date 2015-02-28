Bouygues denies its chief executive has died

Martin Bouygues, CEO of Bouygues, speaks at the inauguration ceremony for the Henri Konan Bedie toll bridge in Abidjan December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

PARIS (Reuters) - French construction-to-media group Bouygues denied reports on Saturday that its CEO, Martin Bouygues, had died.

“The Bouygues Group formally denies the death of its CEO Martin Bouygues and regrets that such a rumor could have spread,” a Bouygues spokesman told Reuters by phone.

Agence France-Presse had reported the 62-year-old businessman’s death, citing a mayor of the northwestern Orne region, where Bouygues has a home. The news agency later apologized for the mistake.

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls reacted to the erroneous news on Twitter: “Glad to have had Martin Bouygues on the phone and to have shared his astonishment”.

Bouygues has run the family-controlled group, which also builds roads and owns TF1, the country’s biggest private broadcaster, for more than 20 years.