Bouygues unit sells Cofiroute stake to Vinci

PARIS (Reuters) - Bouygues (BOUY.PA) unit Colas has agreed to sell its 16.67 percent stake in motorway operator Cofiroute to concessions and construction group Vinci, according to a joint statement by Colas and Vinci.

The deal is worth between 780-800 million euros and is due to be concluded by end-January 2014, the two said in the statement issued late on Friday.

Cofiroute holds concessions for 1,100 km (700 miles) of motorways in western France and the A86 road near Paris.