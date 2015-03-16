FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bouygues delays nomination of GE's Gaymard to board
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 16, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

Bouygues delays nomination of GE's Gaymard to board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Bouygues (BOUY.PA) said on Monday that it had postponed a proposal for Clara Gaymard, head of General Electric (GE.N) in France, to join the board of the French construction group.

“This decision has been taken in agreement with Clara Gaymard,” Bouygues said in a statement.

A spokesman for Bouygues said Gaymard’s nomination would be proposed as soon as possible after General Electric’s (GE.N) acquisition of Alstom’s (ALSO.PA) energy unit was completed, to avoid sparking any debate about the transaction.

Bouygues holds 29 percent of Alstom.

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.