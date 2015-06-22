FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bouygues board to discuss Altice telecom offer Tuesday: source
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 22, 2015 / 3:42 PM / 2 years ago

Bouygues board to discuss Altice telecom offer Tuesday: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Bouygues (BOUY.PA) will hold a board meeting at 1600 GMT on Tuesday to discuss European cable and telecoms group Altice’s ATCE.AS offer to buy its Bouygues Telecom unit through Numericable-SFR NUME.PA, a source said.

Bouygues will weigh the financial conditions, price, antitrust implications and potential government resistance, as well as whether the deal could lead to major job cuts, the source close to the situation told Reuters on Monday.

“The deal is far from done, and the board will take account of several factors, not just the size of the check,” the source said, asking not to be identified.

Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.