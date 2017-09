Martin Bouygues, CEO of Bouygues in Abidjan December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

PARIS (Reuters) - Bouygues (BOUY.PA) boss Martin Bouygues on Wednesday said the group’s telecoms unit Bouygues Telecom was lossmaking in the first quarter of 2015, responding to press reports.

“Yes, I confirm that,” Martin Bouygues told French radio RTL.