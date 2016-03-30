No deal yet on sale of Bouygues Telecom to Orange: sources

The logo of Bouygues Telecom is seen in Paris, France, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS (Reuters) - Orange (ORAN.PA) and Bouygues (BOUY.PA) will extend their talks on the sale of Bouygues’s telecom unit beyond the set deadline of March 31 because key issues of value and governance remain unresolved, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The companies nevertheless plan to issue a statement early on Thursday, the sources said. Both companies declined to comment.

The 10 billion-euro ($11.34 billion) potential acquisition of Bouygues Telecom by France’s former state monopoly Orange would cut the number of French mobile operators from four to three.

A deal would make Bouygues the second-biggest shareholder in Orange after the French state, raising questions about the longer-term intentions of the construction and media group in the telecoms industry.

The boards of Orange and Bouygues met separately for more than three hours late on Wednesday, but the value of Bouygues Telecom, the eventual size of the stake of Bouygues in Orange, and the scale of Bouygues’ representation on the enlarged board of Orange remained unresolved.

“Many important issues remain to be discussed, especially regarding governance” one source close to the matter said, adding that Bouygues’ board talked about staying independent as one potential alternative to the acquisition by Orange.

The 10 billion-euro price tag in cash and shares set by billionaire Martin Bouygues for Bouygues Telecom, which he founded in 1994, is considered too high by several parties involved in the deal and close-fought talks are going about a standstill provision to cap the stake of Bouygues in Orange, another source said.

Bouygues is seeking a stake of about 15 percent in Orange after the tie up, a spokesman said on Feb. 24. It would position the group right behind the French state, which currently owns 23 percent of Orange and would be diluted after the deal.

The French Economy ministry said it wanted to retain three seats on Orange’s board of directors and enough voting rights to be able to block resolutions at annual shareholders meetings.

Adding to the complexity of deal, the acquisition of Bouygues Telecom would require a dividing up of some of its assets to rivals Iliad (ILD.PA) and SFR NUME.PA to ease competition concerns.

Yet it would also put an end to a two-year effort by the French telecoms industry to consolidate after the arrival in 2012 of Iliad’s Free Mobile low-cost services, which led to a protracted price war.

