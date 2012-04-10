FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bouygues to buy UK construction group Thomas Vale
April 10, 2012 / 7:05 PM / in 6 years

Bouygues to buy UK construction group Thomas Vale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Bouygues (BOUY.PA) has agreed to buy UK construction group Thomas Vale to expand its geographic presence in the British market, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Midlands, UK-based company, established in 1869, expects to have generated more than 240 million euros ($314 million) in sales in the year ended in March and employs more than 700 staff, Bouygues said.

Bouygues did not give financial details of the deal.

($1 = 0.7644 euros)

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Chang

