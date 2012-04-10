Bouygues to buy UK construction group Thomas Vale

PARIS (Reuters) - Bouygues (BOUY.PA) has agreed to buy UK construction group Thomas Vale to expand its geographic presence in the British market, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Midlands, UK-based company, established in 1869, expects to have generated more than 240 million euros ($314 million) in sales in the year ended in March and employs more than 700 staff, Bouygues said.

Bouygues did not give financial details of the deal.

($1 = 0.7644 euros)